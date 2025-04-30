Robert De Niro's daughter Airyn opens up about coming out as trans

Robert De Niro's daughter Airyn De Niro has come out as transgender.
During an interview with Them, published on Tuesday, April 29, the aspiring actress and model opened up about her experience in coming out as a trans woman.
“Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I'm like, you know what? Maybe it's not too late for me. Maybe I can start,” the 29-year-old, who uses she/her pronouns told Ava Pauline Emilione.
Airyn, who began hormone therapy in November 2024, went on to discuss the reason behind she wanted to address her gender identity publicly.
“There's a difference between being visible and being seen. I've been visible. I don't think I've been seen yet, she said.
Robert’s daughter further added, “I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me. I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”
Robert De Niro's kids:
Robert De Niro is a doting father to 7 kids, including Airyn De Niroand her twin brother, Julian, whom he shares with actress Toukie Smith.
Her siblings include Drena, Raphael, Elliot, Helen, and Gia, all from the Taxi driver actor’s previous relationships.