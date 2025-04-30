Ed Sheeran reveals how 2015 lawsuit inspired his new song 'Old Phone'

Ed Sheeran is hitting nostalgia to promote his upcoming single Old Phone!
The Perfect singer took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, April 29, to share a series of throwback photos, including a selfie with longtime pal Taylor Swift, to celebrate his forthcoming single.
Alongside the photos, the Shape of You singer penned a lengthy paragraph, revealing that he was inspired to write Old Phone after turning on his old phone, which he had given up in a lawsuit.
“Turning it on really spun me out, I found myself scrolling messages and conversations with people who are no longer here. I found myself crying at messages to friends who are now dead, who I won’t get to speak to again. I found old photos of me with people I was so close to then, but we’ve lost touch since,” he wrote.
Ed continued, “The whole experience was such an emotional journey. I wrote the song Old Phone on my own at 2am whilst jet lagged in India finishing the album, and recorded it that morning. It feels like a song that should’ve been on my debut album, but also a song I couldn’t have written until I experienced real life things happening to me.”
“It makes me emotional to sing, I hope it finds some emotion in you too. Maybe it makes you switch on your old phone and have a look at where you were a decade ago too. Whatever it does, I’m glad I wrote it. Old Phone, out Thursday 11am,” he added.
Ed Sheeran's throwback photos
Ed kicked off his carousel of photos with a silly photo of himself with messy hair, which was followed a never-before-seen photo of a very young Taylor Swift.
In the throwback selfie from 2015, Ed could be seen playfully scrunching his nose while Swift, wearing a blue button-up shirt, gazes at the camera with a faux forlorn expression.
He also shared a screenshot of a note he wrote on November 4, 2015, a photo of Benny Blanco working at a computer, a selfie with his wife Cherry Seaborn and more.