Rita Ora spills beans on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour experience with Katy Perry

Rita Ora and Katy Perry attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour together in February

  July 10, 2024


Rita Ora is fondly revisiting memories of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour she attended with Katy Perry!

While making an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on July 9, the Ritual singer was shown some snaps from the Eras Tour’s Sydney show on February 23, where she was accompanied by her buddy Katy Perry.

“That's my buddy," said Ora of the Witness singer, adding, “The pop girls have really come together on that one."

The Praising You singer, reflecting on how the whole idea came about, recalled, “We were in Australia and we were both doing separate jobs, and obviously everyone in the world has seen the Eras Tour. So I went and I really wanted to just hang out.”

When Fallon asked the singer whether they stole the spotlight with their presence at the concert, the For You singer quipped that it was so crazy because when there’s “multiple people together,” it “amplifies” the energy, and then you walk around thinking you're bigger than you actually are.

Talking about her pal Perry, she expressed that it was really cool because it was the first time that she had seen Perry in ages.

Both the singer shared their backstage photos taken with the Eras Tour star on Instagram.

Ora captioned the post, “It’s fair to say Sydney always delivers - Or shall we say our TayTay @taylorswift always delivers! thank you for having us! Seeing my KP @katyperry made my heart to many queens to count!”


While Perry penned a heartwarming note, “got to see an old friend shine tonight.”


For those unversed, Perry and Swift have ironed out their differences after years-long complicated relationship that reportedly inspired Swift’s Bad Blood and Perry’s Swish Swish.

