  By Sidra Khan
Jennifer Aniston narrowly dodges her ex John Mayer amid Jim Curtis romance

  • By Sidra Khan
Jennifer Aniston had a really close call with her ex-boyfriend John Mayer.

During a recent outing at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood, Los Angeles, the Friends starlet narrowly escaped running into her former singer-songwriter boyfriend.

According to the Daily Mail, the 56-year-old actress reached the upscale hotel with a group of her girlfriends just 40 minutes apart from the 48-year-old singer.

On Thursday evening, The Morning Show starlet was spotted stepping out of the Sunset Tower Hotel – whose bar and restaurant are well known as a favorite hangout for celebrities – with her pals, including Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney.

Earlier that night, less than an hour before, John Mayer had been seen leaving the same spot alone, carrying a book under his arm.

Mayer and Jennifer Aniston were in a year-long, on-and-off relationship between 2008 and 2009 before finally parting ways.

Following their breakup, the New Light singer made bombshell disclosures about the age gap between him and the We’re the Millers actress.

In 2020, Aniston revealed to the public that she and John Mayer were on friendly terms when she joined his Instagram Live tribute to the late Bill Withers and reacted to one of his jokes with three laughing emojis.

As of now, Jennifer Aniston is enjoying a budding romance with Jim Curtis – a 50-year-old hypnotist and love guru.

