Ben Affleck's daughter Violet Affleck calls for 'mask mandates' in speech

  by Web Desk
  July 10, 2024
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, has called out for the enforcement of “mask mandates” at medical centers while demanding an end to “mask bans.”

Referencing her own experience of having fallen victim to a “post-viral condition” back in 2019, she advanced her plea to the governors for Los Angeles County.

The 18-year-old urged all board supervisors to confront the long time COVID crisis by toughening pandemic-era protocols at government buildings and hospitals.

“I demand mask availability, air filtration, and Far-UVC light in government facilitates, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical faculties,” Violet Affleck said.

She added, “You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment, and most importantly the county must oppose mask bans for any reason. They do not keep us safer.”

The controversial speech made by Ben Affleck’s daughter was however met with both praise and criticism, as per Daily Mail.

Some called her “courageous,” whereas other thought that she’s “utterly deluded.”

One pointed out, “How many images have we seen of her with her family, & she’s the only one masked?? God what a travesty.”

Another mentioned, “This Violet Affleck kid is utterly deluded. She is still wearing a mask. Masks never worked but in the height of Covid fear, she may have had an excuse that others are wearing one.”

“I wish more celebrities had the courage of Violet Affleck. She’s only 18 years old and is doing more than any politician,” someone praised.

