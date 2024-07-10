Prince Harry no longer in touch with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remained in tight contact with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice following their family exit, but things have turned upside down after the royal health crises.
According to Royal Observer, the sisters have now switched their loyalty stance, choosing to stick with King Charles instead, even though their father Prince Andrew has been thrown out by him.
A source shared, “Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the royal family. They haven’t communicated with Prince Harry for quite a while now.”
“They are nowhere near as close as they once were,” the insider added, citing increased royal engagements as the reason for distance.
The same person mentioned that Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are carefully treading “what they say to friends because they don’t to be seen as bad-mouthing the Sussexes.”
This is because they still have some kind of friendship between with Prince Harry, but it’s nowhere near the bond they had before.
Royal author Tom Quinn informed previously, “Beatrice and Eugenie, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Meghan than with any other part of the family.”