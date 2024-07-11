Royal

Queen Camilla lights up Wimbledon with surprise visit

Queen Camilla fancied a ladies’ day out

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024


Queen Camilla got some buzz from of a Ladies’ day out by making a surprise guest appearance at Wimbledon today.

For the tournament’s tenth day, she had grabbed younger sister Annabel Elliot to watch players knock each other down in the tennis court.

But there were other members from the family putting on company for Queen Bee’s time in the royal box.

As informed by Hello Magazine, she was joined by Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, and King Charles’ nephew, Peter Phillips.

Other famous faces included racing driver George Russel, actress Keira Knightley, democrat William Hague, and ABBA’s lead vocalist Björn Ulvaeus.

Citing her knack for everything humorous, royal observers say that Queen Camilla must have had a blast seeing these well-known celebrities pull intense faces at the showdown.

She met with chairman Debbie Jevans as well as athletes from All England Club and Croquet Club for showering them with praises, encouragement, and a bit of side jokes.

While Kate Middleton was not present for the Wimbledon event today, parents Carole and Michael Middleton had been in attendance on her behalf.

Queen Camilla lights up Wimbledon with surprise visit

Queen Camilla lights up Wimbledon with surprise visit
Ryan Reynolds gives away favorite song by pal Taylor Swift

Ryan Reynolds gives away favorite song by pal Taylor Swift
Queen Camilla names new dog after grandson

Queen Camilla names new dog after grandson
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match

Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match

Royal News

Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
Queen Camilla names new dog after grandson
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
Prince Harry no longer in touch with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
King Charles stops Prince William from attending Euro semi-final
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
Princess Anne forces Sir Timothy Laurence to overtake her royal duties
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
King Charles applauds 'Best of British' business prize winners
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
King Charles, Prince William make major changes in monarchy plan
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
Here’s why Prince William, Prince Harry missed chance for resolution
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
King Charles assigns Prince William new royal duties at his former workplace
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
King Charles opens doors to Buckingham Palace in historic move
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
King Charles besieged by mass protestors once more
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
King Charles punches Meghan Markle with nitty-gritty of business
Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match
Prince William leaps into firefighting duty on burning aircraft