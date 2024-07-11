Queen Camilla lights up Wimbledon with surprise visit

Queen Camilla got some buzz from of a Ladies’ day out by making a surprise guest appearance at Wimbledon today.
For the tournament’s tenth day, she had grabbed younger sister Annabel Elliot to watch players knock each other down in the tennis court.
But there were other members from the family putting on company for Queen Bee’s time in the royal box.
As informed by Hello Magazine, she was joined by Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, and King Charles’ nephew, Peter Phillips.
Other famous faces included racing driver George Russel, actress Keira Knightley, democrat William Hague, and ABBA’s lead vocalist Björn Ulvaeus.
Citing her knack for everything humorous, royal observers say that Queen Camilla must have had a blast seeing these well-known celebrities pull intense faces at the showdown.
She met with chairman Debbie Jevans as well as athletes from All England Club and Croquet Club for showering them with praises, encouragement, and a bit of side jokes.
While Kate Middleton was not present for the Wimbledon event today, parents Carole and Michael Middleton had been in attendance on her behalf.