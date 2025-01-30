Queen Letizia presides first meeting after attending key event with King Felipe

Queen Letizia is presiding her first working meeting of the year with the Spanish Association Against Cancer!
On Thursday, January 30, the official Instagram handle of the Spanish Royal Family dropped a carousel of photos that featured the Queen of Spain meeting key officials of the cancer associations, making a new “strategic plan” against the disease.
Briefing about the engagement, the Royal Palace detailed, “The Queen presides over the first of the year's working meetings with the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) to take stock of the activities carried out in 2024 and learn about the main projects for 2025.”
The caption also gave detail about the association, revealing how it has served almost 300,000 people for various issues.
“In the last four years, the AECC has served almost 300,000 people through free psychological care, medical guidance or legal labour advice services, and closed 2024 with a network of 2,300 researchers who have achieved more than 360 advances in cancer research,” the caption continued.
Telling about Queen Letizia and the Spanish Association Against Cancer’s “strategic plan,” the statement further added, “The new Strategic Plan aims to continue generating real impact through research and prevention, and to support people with cancer and their environment with a humanising and comprehensive perspective.”
This appearance of the Queen comes just two days after she attended the 80th anniversary Auschwitz liberation with the Spanish Monarch, King Felipe.