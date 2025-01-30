Queen Rania pens touching note on King Abdullah’s 62nd birthday

Queen Rania is celebrating the birthday of her husband King Abdullah!
On Thursday, January 30, the 54-year-old Queen of Jordan turned to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful couple photo of herself with the Jordanian King as rang in his 62nd birthday.
The Queen also penned a touching wish for her husband to mark his milestone birthday.
“Every year you are the dearest to our hearts. Happy birthday! You mean the world to us,” wrote Rania, followed by a red heart emoji.
King Abdullah, who was born on January 30, 1962, is the first child of King Hussein and Princess Muna. He ascended to the throne of Jordan on February 7, 1999.
He met his now-wife Rania Al-Yassin at a dinner party which was organized in January 1993. The couple tied the knot later that year on June 10 at Zahran Palace.
The King and Queen of Jordan, Abdullah II and Rania, share four children, two sons, Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Hashem, and two daughters, Princess Iman and Princess Salma.
This comes after the Jordanian Monarch witness the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership between Jordan and the European Union on a working visit in Belgium.