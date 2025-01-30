Royal

Princess Kate makes delightful announcement after snubbing Princess Beatrice

Kate Middleton shares personal message in first appearance after Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena's birth

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025


The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton made a surprise announcement in her first social media post after Princess Beatrice's daughter's birth.

Kate paid a heartfelt visit to the childrens' health care facility, Tŷ Hafan on Thursday, which was established as the first hospice in Wales in 1999.

Kensignton Palace released a delightful video of Catherine's visit to Tŷ Hafan on Instagram with a huge announcement about becoming the "patron of Tŷ Hafan."

In a surprise statement shared alongside the reel, the mom-of-two noted, "A proud moment becoming Patron of Tŷ Hafan. Opening in 1999 as Wales’ first children’s hospice, @ty_hafan continues to provide specialist care to children with life-shortening conditions, offering vital support to them and their families, throughout life, at end of life, and beyond."

This announcement from Kate Middleton comes after she and Prince William seemingly snubbed their cousin, Princess Beatrice as they missed to publicly congratulate her on daughter Athena's birth.

 However, King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a heartfelt post for Beatrice and her new family member with little girl's adorable photo.

