King Charles, Princess Kate step out together for meaningful royal engagement

King Charles and Princess Kate made a meaningful joint appearance at Ty Hafan, showing their support for the children’s hospice.
On Thursday, January 30, they visited Tŷ Hafan, a charity that helps children with life-shortening conditions and their families lead fulfilling lives. Tŷ Hafan, which means "Haven House" in Welsh
The Buckingham Palace shared the delightful glimpses of the British Monarch and the Princess of Wales joint engagement Tŷ Hafan.
In a shared post, the palace wrote the caption, “The Princess of Wales has visited Tŷ Hafan, following the announcement that Her Royal Highness will take over as Patron of the charity.
The palace added, “Since opening in 1999, the children’s hospice based in Sully, near Cardiff, supports families in Wales to ensure that children with life-shortening conditions live fulfilling lives.”
“At the heart of Tŷ Hafan is a commitment to providing holistic support, focusing on the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of the children in its care and their families,” they noted.
Concluding the caption, the palace wrote, “The King served as Patron of @Ty_Hafan, when he was The Prince of Wales, from 2001.”