King Charles goes against Queen Elizabeth in major move

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025
King Charles III has gone against his late mom, Queen Elizabeth's historic decision.

As reported by Mail Online, the 76-year-old monarch has personally intervened to rename Royal Navy submarine to  HMS Achilles as he vetoed against the name HMS Agincourt, originally approved by the queen in 2018.

According to the inside sources, Charles was concerned  that naming the ship after the 1415 battle will be a humiliating stance against the French army because of their historic defeat.

"The King personally stepped in and made it clear the name had to be changed because he didn’t want to upset the French," an insider told Express UK, reflecting on why Charles got involved in £1.5 million vessel's name last year.

To note, HMS Agincourt, an Astute-class hunter-killer submarine, was originally suggested in 2018 by UK's then-defence secretary Sir Gavin Williamson.

If this name had approved, it would be the sixth Royal Navy vessel to have been named after one of England’s greatest military victories.

However, Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman remained tight lipped about the reason of name change.

"The name was proposed by the Names and Badging Committee and approved by His Majesty the King. I obviously can’t get into any more detail on that," he noted.

As the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, KIng Charles would have the final approval of any name after the Defence Secretary signs it off.

