Alexandra Daddario shares blissful news of expecting her first baby

Alexandra Daddario has delighted her fans as she announced that she is ready to embrace motherhood with her husband Andrew Form.
The White Lotus star who has been tied the knot to film producer, revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.
Taking to her Instagram, Daddario dropped the snap of her baby bump along with a cute caption, “Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber’s kids.”
Soon after she shared the exciting news of her pregnancy, the fans and friend couldn't hold their lover and flocked to the comment section to express their emotions.
Lily Collins wrote, “Eeeeeeek so happy for you both,” while her fan commented, “Omg!!! Congratulations! so happy for you!”
On Wednesday, July 10, Vogue also made the announcement of her pregnancy.
It is reported by an outlet that Daddario has reportedly been hiding her pregnancy for six months.
Vogue also shared the news on their Instagram account, along with many photos of the Baywatch star holding her baby belly.
Daddario shared with the outlet that she has lost a pregnancy in the past but that she is "overjoyed" to be pregnant now. She said, "Well, I had been pregnant," and continued, "I had loss."
She then said, “It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,” adding, “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”
To note Alexandra Daddario and her husband Andrew Form tied the knot in June 2022.