Entertainment

Taylor Swift becomes ‘huge part of’ Sadie Sink’s life

Sadie Sink starred in Taylor Swift’s 'All Too Well: The Short Film’ along with Dylan O'Brien

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
Taylor Swift becomes ‘huge part of’ Sadie Sink’s life
Taylor Swift becomes ‘huge part of’ Sadie Sink’s life

Taylor Swift has provided a “surreal” experience to Sadie Sink during the All Too Well music video shoot.

Sadie starred in Taylor’s All Too Well: The Short Film along with a renowned actor, Dylan O'Brien.

During a recent dialogue with Bustle, the Stranger Things star took a trip down a memory lane of shooting a fight scene with Dylan.

The pair shot the entire scene in just one take.

Sadie recalled getting the offer, "It was wildly confusing at first, because I never thought of myself as someone who would even reach her desk. But I grew up on her music and was such a fan.”

"She’s been such a huge part of my life," she continued, "If a song of hers reminded me of a character, I would use it to get into a role. She had always been a little voice in my head, so it was super surreal…It was amazing that she recognized that in me somehow.”

For the unversed, Taylor’s All Too Well (10 Minute Version) is an extended take on the fan-favorite 2012 album, Red.

‘Inside Out 2’ outshines ‘Incredibles 2’ by achieving THIS record

‘Inside Out 2’ outshines ‘Incredibles 2’ by achieving THIS record
‘The Simpsons’ major prediction about THIS band comes true after 30 years

‘The Simpsons’ major prediction about THIS band comes true after 30 years
Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop

Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start

Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start

Entertainment News

Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Katy Perry returns with new album after 4 years
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Matthew McConaughey left with swollen eye after bee sting
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
‘ALF’ child star Benji Gregory dies at 46
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Is Kris Jenner getting married to Corey Gamble?
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Emilia Clarke takes center stage in upcoming series ‘Criminal’
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Alexandra Daddario shares blissful news of expecting her first baby
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Rita Ora spills beans on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour experience with Katy Perry
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Jennifer Garner stands by Jennifer Lopez through Ben Affleck marriage woes
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
US band ‘Queens of the Stone Age’ cancels tour for shocking reason
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Ariana Grande plans 'mini' tour between 'Wicked' releases
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
BTS’ Jin adds ARMY in ‘top priority’ list amid solo album release
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
BTS Jin confirms solo album in works