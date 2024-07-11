Taylor Swift becomes ‘huge part of’ Sadie Sink’s life

Taylor Swift has provided a “surreal” experience to Sadie Sink during the All Too Well music video shoot.
Sadie starred in Taylor’s All Too Well: The Short Film along with a renowned actor, Dylan O'Brien.
During a recent dialogue with Bustle, the Stranger Things star took a trip down a memory lane of shooting a fight scene with Dylan.
The pair shot the entire scene in just one take.
Sadie recalled getting the offer, "It was wildly confusing at first, because I never thought of myself as someone who would even reach her desk. But I grew up on her music and was such a fan.”
"She’s been such a huge part of my life," she continued, "If a song of hers reminded me of a character, I would use it to get into a role. She had always been a little voice in my head, so it was super surreal…It was amazing that she recognized that in me somehow.”
For the unversed, Taylor’s All Too Well (10 Minute Version) is an extended take on the fan-favorite 2012 album, Red.