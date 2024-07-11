‘The Simpsons’ major prediction about THIS band comes true after 30 years

The Simpsons’ prediction once again turned out to be true.
Almost after 30 years, one of the major predictions about an iconic band of the popular show turned out to be true.
The Simpsons once made a joke about Cypress Hill collaborating with the London Symphony Orchestra, and turns out its finally happening.
In the episode that broadcast an incredible 28 years ago, a scene featured a band performing with the London Symphony Orchestra on stage.
Now on July 10, that prediction is coming true.
Louis Mario Freese, also known by his stage name B-Real, revealed how he and the rest of the band was "blown away" by their cartoon cameo in the iconic series.
B-Real got candid about the band’s appearance during a conversation with the PA news agency, "When we got invited we were excited, just because it was the Simpsons and we were all fans of it. When it came out, all our friends that were Simpsons fans were elated, because it's not something we'd ever thought about."
The pop band consists of B-Real, the energetic Sen Dog, and master of beats, Eric Bobo.