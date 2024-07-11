Hollywood

‘The Simpsons’ major prediction about THIS band comes true after 30 years

Pop band Cypress Hill is set to perform with the London Symphony Orchestra, as predicted by ‘The Simpsons’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
‘The Simpsons’ major prediction about THIS band comes true after 30 years
‘The Simpsons’ major prediction about THIS band comes true after 30 years

The Simpsons’ prediction once again turned out to be true.

Almost after 30 years, one of the major predictions about an iconic band of the popular show turned out to be true.

The Simpsons once made a joke about Cypress Hill collaborating with the London Symphony Orchestra, and turns out its finally happening.

In the episode that broadcast an incredible 28 years ago, a scene featured a band performing with the London Symphony Orchestra on stage.

Now on July 10, that prediction is coming true.

Louis Mario Freese, also known by his stage name B-Real, revealed how he and the rest of the band was "blown away" by their cartoon cameo in the iconic series.

B-Real got candid about the band’s appearance during a conversation with the PA news agency, "When we got invited we were excited, just because it was the Simpsons and we were all fans of it. When it came out, all our friends that were Simpsons fans were elated, because it's not something we'd ever thought about."

The pop band consists of B-Real, the energetic Sen Dog, and master of beats, Eric Bobo.

‘Inside Out 2’ outshines ‘Incredibles 2’ by achieving THIS record

‘Inside Out 2’ outshines ‘Incredibles 2’ by achieving THIS record
‘The Simpsons’ major prediction about THIS band comes true after 30 years

‘The Simpsons’ major prediction about THIS band comes true after 30 years
Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop

Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start

Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start

Hollywood News

Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
‘Inside Out 2’ outshines ‘Incredibles 2’ by achieving THIS record
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Ryan Reynolds gives away favorite song by pal Taylor Swift
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Kourtney Kardashian sparks jealousy between Travis Baker, Scott Disick
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Nicki Minaj pressurized for concert refund after ‘disrespecting’ fans
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck calls for ‘mask mandates’ in speech
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
‘Shrek 5’ set to release on THIS date
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Ryan Reynolds reviews ‘The Bachelorette’ in Deadpool style
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Rihanna’s son RZA stars in Fenty photoshoot with ‘dad’ A$AP Rocky
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Britney Spears broke up with Paul Richard Soliz for her children
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Taylor Swift gets tribute from close pal Brittany Mahomes
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Kim Kardashian picks Halle Berry, Glenn Close for her divorce lawyer series
Meghan Markle delighted by American Riviera Orchard's promising start
Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘The Morning Show’ S4 gets big update