Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon 2’ release date gets delayed

Kevin Costner’s highly anticipated film Horizon: An American Saga’s release date got delayed.
The upcoming film which was initially set to release in August has been pulled from the release calendar for now after the first film flopped.
Kevin’s Territory Pictures and distribution partner New Line Cinema made the decision to delay the film release.
A New Line spokesperson revealed, “Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and Max.”
“We thank our exhibition partners for their continued support as moviegoers across the U.S. discover the film in its theatrical run. ” the statement further read.
Kevin made Horizon for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey.
The statement further continued, “The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying.”
As per the latest updates, the new release date of the movie has not been announced yet, but a theatrical release is still the intention.