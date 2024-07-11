Kim Kardashian, Boris Johnson to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika’s wedding?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding promises to be a star-studded event!
On Thursday, July 11, the Economic Times shared the guest list of Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant’s wedding which includes Kim Kardashian and former UK PM Boris Johnson.
The extravagant wedding, which is set to take place at the Jio World Center in Bandra Kurla Center will mark the presence of multiple Bollywood and Hollywood A-listed celebrities, along with many businessmen and renowned politicians.
Anant and Radhika’s two-month-long pre-wedding festivities, which witnessed the presence of several stars including Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Salman Khan, have already captured the spotlight worldwide.
According to the report, besides Kim Kardashian and Boris Johnson, Khloe Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, ex. Canadian PM Stephen Harper and Tony Blair will also attend the grand bash.
In the Shubh Vivaah on July 12, the soon-to-be-married couple will exchange the marriage vows, followed by Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13, and a magnificent reception on July 14.
The Ambanis have also reportedly hired three Falcon-2000 jets and a hundred-plus private planes to escort the guests to the wedding venue.
Previously, Justin Bieber graced the couple’s sangeet ceremony with an electrifying performance.