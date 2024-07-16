Julia Roberts IGNORES pal Tom Cruise in husband Daniel Moder’s presence

Julia Roberts was so love-struck by husband Daniel Moder during their Wimbledon presence yesterday that she ended up completely ignoring her pal Tom Cruise.
At the Men’s Single finale, the couple was seated just three seats away from the action actor as Carlos Alcaraz clashed against Novak Djokovic in London.
According to Daily Mail, Julia Roberts was leaning in on Daniel Moder to romantically chat with him, then even ahead to put her arm around in a PDA-packed stance.
This couple has been together ever since they mat on the sets of Brad Pitt’s 2000 film, The Mexican.
Seemingly, the Ocean’s Twelve star only had eyes for her spouse as she wasn’t interested in striking a small conversation with Tom Cruise or any of other Hollywood celebrities present at the event.
Zendaya and Courteney Cox were also in attendance to watch the Wimbledon finale, but only Daniel Moder and black belt champion Gay Cobham could make it to Julia Roberts’ Instagram.
Uploading a photo with an arm around her husband, she posed with the athlete standing next to them.
“An incredible day at Wimbledon,” she wrote.