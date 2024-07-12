Hugh Jackman's intense workout routine leaves ‘Deadpool’ costar Rob Delaney in awe

Hugh Jackman's dedication to fitness has left his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Rob Delaney stunned.
In an interview with Virgin Radio UK on Thursday, July 11, Delaney spilled the beans on Jackman's intense workout routine to get in shape for the upcoming third Deadpool movie.
“Hugh Jackman, right? He’s so ripped and muscular and sleeveless and often shirtless and that he’s a very nice guy,” Delaney expressed.
He went on to share, “I thought that the superhero muscles in these movies were like cosmetics. Not that they weren’t literally on your body, but that they were more about show than strength.”
The Love at First Sight actor further recalled watching Jackman do 800 press-ups in a single day.
“Hugh Jackman would routinely drop to the floor and do press-ups. I saw him do 800 press-ups in one day, and they’re slow and perfect form,” he shared.
Delaney, who plays Peter "Sugar Bear" in the upcoming Deadpool movie, continued to joke, “So literally, if a bus fell on you and he was there, you wouldn’t have to worry. He would promptly remove it from you and you’d be okay.”
To note, Rob Delaney starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in the first two Deadpool movies.
Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to hit the cinemas on July 26, and fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Hugh Jackman's iconic character