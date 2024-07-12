Virat Kohli wins over Shahid Afridi’s heart: ‘My favourite player’

Shahid Afridi revealed that Virat Kohli is his favourite player while inviting India for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
According to India Today, the former cricketer said that Kohli will be the centre of attention if India travels to Pakistan for the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament next year.
Afridi told News24 Sports, “If Virat Kohli comes to Pakistan, he will forget the love and hospitality of India. He has his own class. There are a lot of crazes in Pakistan. People like him a lot in Pakistan. He is my favourite player.”
The 47-year-old urged that sports should be kept away from politics and said, “Indians coming to Pakistan, Pakistanis going to India, what can be more beautiful than that?”
Afridi further added, “Whenever I have toured India with the Pakistan team, I have received a lot of respect and love. Likewise, when India came here in 2005, they received a lot of respect and love. They enjoyed their time and hospitality here. I think the relationship between cricketers and the cricket tours should be kept away from politics.”
For unnerved. Pakistan is set to host the ninth edition of the ICC Champion’s Trophy at home in February–March 2025.