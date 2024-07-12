Sports

Virat Kohli wins over Shahid Afridi’s heart: ‘My favourite player’

Former chief selector of Pakistan invites India for the Champions Trophy

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Former chief selector of Pakistan invites India for the Champions Trophy
Former chief selector of Pakistan invites India for the Champions Trophy

Shahid Afridi revealed that Virat Kohli is his favourite player while inviting India for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

According to India Today, the former cricketer said that Kohli will be the centre of attention if India travels to Pakistan for the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament next year.

Afridi told News24 Sports, “If Virat Kohli comes to Pakistan, he will forget the love and hospitality of India. He has his own class. There are a lot of crazes in Pakistan. People like him a lot in Pakistan. He is my favourite player.”

The 47-year-old urged that sports should be kept away from politics and said, “Indians coming to Pakistan, Pakistanis going to India, what can be more beautiful than that?”

Afridi further added, “Whenever I have toured India with the Pakistan team, I have received a lot of respect and love. Likewise, when India came here in 2005, they received a lot of respect and love. They enjoyed their time and hospitality here. I think the relationship between cricketers and the cricket tours should be kept away from politics.”

For unnerved. Pakistan is set to host the ninth edition of the ICC Champion’s Trophy at home in February–March 2025.

Akshay Kumar tests positive on Ambani's big day

Akshay Kumar tests positive on Ambani's big day

Miley Cyrus to rock 2025 Super Bowl halftime stage?

Miley Cyrus to rock 2025 Super Bowl halftime stage?
Virat Kohli wins over Shahid Afridi’s heart: ‘My favourite player’

Virat Kohli wins over Shahid Afridi’s heart: ‘My favourite player’
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India

Sports News

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha set to welcome first child
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
Kyle Walker’s tribute to wife Annie Kilner and children makes crowd go ‘awww’
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
PCB revamps selection committee after T20 World Cup exit
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
Colombia beats Uruguay, advances to Copa America final vs. Messi’s Argentina
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
King Charles asks for ‘less drama’ after England secures Euro Cup final place
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
England reach Euro 2024 finals after beating the Netherlands 2-1
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
Lamine Yamal reacts to win against France in Euro 2024 semifinals
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
Lionel Messi celebrates Copa America final berth: ‘happy to make it again’
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
PCB’s first ‘major surgery’ after disappointing T20 World Cup campaign