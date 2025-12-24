Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sports

Chelsea join five-club race to sign Antoine Semenyo

Five clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Chelsea are interested in Antoine Semenyo

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Chelsea join five-club race to sign Antoine Semenyo
Chelsea join five-club race to sign Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo has started considering his future as Chelsea became the latest club to show interest in the Bournemouth forward before the January transfer window.

As per BBC Sport, five clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Chelsea are interested in Antoine.

Among those, the two Manchester clubs are believed to be the most advanced in discussions.

Moreover, Liverpool have checked on the terms and conditions of a possible agreement and could show more interest after Alexander Isak’s broken leg.

Tottenham doesn't seem likely to sign him.

Chelsea’s interest is notable as Antoine has a £65m release clause valid only in early January. It was a part of his new contract which was signed at Bournemouth in July, as his price is likely to drop in the summer.

Bournemouth accepted they may lose their key player; however, they are open to negotiations that would let Antoine to remain until the end of the season.

It is important to note that financial terms are not likely to be a major factor in the decision, as interested clubs are providing almost similar packages.

Rather, Semenyo has prioritised a project that aligns with his long-term ambition to rival for major trophies.

Family considerations may also play a vital role, with a decision expected soon.

Bet365 CEO Denise Coates earns £280m, remains UK’s highest-paid executive

Bet365 CEO Denise Coates earns £280m, remains UK’s highest-paid executive
Max Verstappen slams F1 rules after missing out on fifth world champion title

Max Verstappen slams F1 rules after missing out on fifth world champion title
Sinner wishes fans Merry Christmas, flexing muscles in pre-season training

Sinner wishes fans Merry Christmas, flexing muscles in pre-season training
Ronaldo makes luxury investment in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea destination

Ronaldo makes luxury investment in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea destination

‘Call Of Duty’ co-creator Vince Zampella killed in tragic car crash

‘Call Of Duty’ co-creator Vince Zampella killed in tragic car crash
Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery following key victory over Cruzeiro

Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery following key victory over Cruzeiro
Mito Pereira retires from professional golf at 30

Mito Pereira retires from professional golf at 30
Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27

Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27
Red Bull boss defends Max Verstappen: ‘He is a great guy, not a diva’

Red Bull boss defends Max Verstappen: ‘He is a great guy, not a diva’
Steelers star DK Metcalf in trouble after punching Lions’ fan: ‘Hefty fine’

Steelers star DK Metcalf in trouble after punching Lions’ fan: ‘Hefty fine’

Carlos Alcaraz and Coach Ferrero's shocking split reason revealed by Bartoli

Carlos Alcaraz and Coach Ferrero's shocking split reason revealed by Bartoli
Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt

Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt

Popular News

Victoria Beckham issues first message after son Brooklyn blocks family

Victoria Beckham issues first message after son Brooklyn blocks family

an hour ago
Melodee Buzzard's mother in custody after missing daughter found dead

Melodee Buzzard's mother in custody after missing daughter found dead
an hour ago
Nashpati TV faces backlash after standup show triggers vulgarity debate

Nashpati TV faces backlash after standup show triggers vulgarity debate
2 hours ago