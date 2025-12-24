Chelsea join five-club race to sign Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo has started considering his future as Chelsea became the latest club to show interest in the Bournemouth forward before the January transfer window.
As per BBC Sport, five clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Chelsea are interested in Antoine.
Among those, the two Manchester clubs are believed to be the most advanced in discussions.
Moreover, Liverpool have checked on the terms and conditions of a possible agreement and could show more interest after Alexander Isak’s broken leg.
Tottenham doesn't seem likely to sign him.
Chelsea’s interest is notable as Antoine has a £65m release clause valid only in early January. It was a part of his new contract which was signed at Bournemouth in July, as his price is likely to drop in the summer.
Bournemouth accepted they may lose their key player; however, they are open to negotiations that would let Antoine to remain until the end of the season.
It is important to note that financial terms are not likely to be a major factor in the decision, as interested clubs are providing almost similar packages.
Rather, Semenyo has prioritised a project that aligns with his long-term ambition to rival for major trophies.
Family considerations may also play a vital role, with a decision expected soon.