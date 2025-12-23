Bet365 CEO Denise Coates earns £280m, remains UK’s highest-paid executive

The CEO of Bet365, Denise Coates, has maintained her position as the highest-paid executive across the US with a pay package of £280 million in 2025.
Denise’s total earnings jumped over two-thirds from nearly £158 million the previous year, even as the gambling company’s pre-tax profits sharply declined to £339 million from £596 million.
Companies House filings show Denise received £104 million in salary for the year to March 2025.
As the maximum equity holder, she was also entitled to at least half of the £354 million dividend declared by Bet365.
Since 2015, she has earned over £2 billion from the renowned betting firm.
Campaign group the High Pay Centre expressed disappointment at the news, stating that the pay exceeds what is necessary for a luxurious life and comes from an industry that has caused harm to many.
Bet365’s revenue significantly increased 9% to £4 billion, with millions of customers all across the globe using its online betting, poker, casino, and bingo services.
Ms Coates started the company in 2005 in a portable building in a Stoke-on-Trent car park along with her brother John Coates, who is serving as a co-CEO.
As one of the wealthiest women across the UK, she is also a significant taxpayer.
It is important to note that Bet365 paid £482 million in taxes in the year, up from £364 million previously, and donated £130 million to the Denise Coates Foundation supporting great initiatives in education, arts, culture, and health.