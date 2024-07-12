Entertainment

Jack Quaid admits to perks of being 'nepo baby'

Jack Quaid is a son of actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Jack Quaid admits to perks of being nepo baby
Jack Quaid admits to perks of being 'nepo baby'

Jack Quaid, son of actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, has admitted to having advantages of being a "nepo baby" in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with The Daily Beast on Wednesday, Quaid, acknowledged the priviliges he's had in his career, stating, "I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that’s more than half the battle.”

“I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it’s just not for a lot of actors. And I’ve just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door,” the Oppenheimer actor added.

Although Ryan came to her son's defense when she spoke to Glamour in November, where she stated, “That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic.”

Quaid appreciated his mom's support, but also acknowledged that she wasn’t denying his privilege.

“I don’t think she’s trying to say that I’m not a nepo baby. I think she’s just trying to say that, in her opinion, it undermines my talent.” he told the outlet of Ryan’s comments.

Jack Quaid has proved himself as a versatile actor in both film and television. He currently stars in the hit Prime Video series The Boys, which is in its fourth season, and made a significant impact in the 2023 horror film Scream.

His upcoming projects include leading roles in the thriller films Companion and Novacaine, slated for release in 2025.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe surprise Indians with THIS ride amid Anant-Radhika wedding

Kim Kardashian, Khloe surprise Indians with THIS ride amid Anant-Radhika wedding
Kris Jenner to undergo hysterectomy surgery for ovarian cyst

Kris Jenner to undergo hysterectomy surgery for ovarian cyst

Jack Quaid admits to perks of being 'nepo baby'

Jack Quaid admits to perks of being 'nepo baby'
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement

Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement

Entertainment News

Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Kim Kardashian, Khloe surprise Indians with THIS ride amid Anant-Radhika wedding
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Kris Jenner to undergo hysterectomy surgery for ovarian cyst
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Travis Kelce dedicates Karaoke triumph to girlfriend Taylor Swift
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Aiman Khan enjoys rainy day at a beach
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Anant-Radhika wedding: AR Rahman, Udit Narayan to grace the stage?
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marital home up for $68M sale amid divorce rumors
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19 on Ambani's big day
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Miley Cyrus to rock 2025 Super Bowl halftime stage?
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Perrie Edwards breaks silence on ‘heartbreaking’ split with Jesy Nelson
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Katy Perry under fire for collaborating with Dr. Luke despite Kesha allegations
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Taylor Swift, beau Travis Kelce opt out of 2024 ESPY Awards