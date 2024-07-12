Jack Quaid admits to perks of being 'nepo baby'

Jack Quaid, son of actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, has admitted to having advantages of being a "nepo baby" in the entertainment industry.
In an interview with The Daily Beast on Wednesday, Quaid, acknowledged the priviliges he's had in his career, stating, "I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that’s more than half the battle.”
“I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it’s just not for a lot of actors. And I’ve just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door,” the Oppenheimer actor added.
Although Ryan came to her son's defense when she spoke to Glamour in November, where she stated, “That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic.”
Quaid appreciated his mom's support, but also acknowledged that she wasn’t denying his privilege.
“I don’t think she’s trying to say that I’m not a nepo baby. I think she’s just trying to say that, in her opinion, it undermines my talent.” he told the outlet of Ryan’s comments.
Jack Quaid has proved himself as a versatile actor in both film and television. He currently stars in the hit Prime Video series The Boys, which is in its fourth season, and made a significant impact in the 2023 horror film Scream.
His upcoming projects include leading roles in the thriller films Companion and Novacaine, slated for release in 2025.