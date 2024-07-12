Entertainment

Anant-Radhika wedding: AR Rahman, Udit Narayan to grace the stage?

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant wedding is scaling new heights with its grand festivities and performances.

With preparations in full gear, the decadently luxurious wedding of Asia’s richest person’s son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant is sure to be remembered for years to come.

First reported by the Hindustan Times, the fancy wedding reception or the Mangal Utsav of the soon-to-be-married couple on July 14, will feature performances from some iconic Bollywood singers including AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, Udit Narayan and Jonita Gandhi.

As per an insider, the Ambanis have curated a special multi-artist ensemble for the couple to mark the conclusion of the months-long grand wedding.

More artists are expected to grace the stage with their power-packed performances, disclosed the source, adding, “There have been extensive prep and rehearsals for the act, as everyone wants it to be perfect for the couple and the whole family.”

Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot on Friday, July 12, in a star-studded event which will mark the presence of some notable celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Nick Jonas.

Besides the Hollywood stars, several politicians and business bigwigs will also be in attendance, which will include former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, Futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, and ex. US Secretary of State John Kerry.

