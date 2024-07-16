Fawad Khan says he is yearning to watch Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Lollywood's Fawad Khan shared whether he has seen his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal.
Pakistan's heartthrob, who made his Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat, starred in several other Hindi films during the tenure of his career.
In an exclusive interview with US, the Kapoor and Sons star was asked if he had watched Animal.
To this he responded saying, "I haven't seen it yet, but I want to. It's on Netflix now, but I haven't had the chance to watch it. Everyone has been recommending it."
Reports suggest that Khan is ready to make a comeback to Bollywood after 8 long years alongside Vaani Kapoor.
The details of the film have been cloaked in secrecy as the producers plan to announce the big news just before shooting begins in the UK.
This news has left Fawad Khan fans in India extremely excited.