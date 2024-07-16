Johnny Depp finds love again after Amber Heard divorce

Johnny Depp has seemingly started dating a Russian model after his defamation trail.
After battling a long public trail with ex wife Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has reportedly started dating a younger partner, Yulia Vlasova.
DailyMail broke the news about Johnny’s new romantic relationship with the 28-year-old model.
The lovebirds first met in 2021 during the star-studded 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival held in Prague.
An insider close to the renowned actor revealed that his new companionship is “casual” and the couple has been together for two years now.
Last Thursday, Johnny and Yulia were spotted together at London Heliport.
As reported by Page Six, the duo have seemingly been seeing each other “here and there” over the past “few years” but it’s “nothing serious”.
For the unversed, Johnny’s new fling owns a makeup and hairstyling studio.
Yulia has not publicly addressed the dating rumours yet or revealed her relationship status.
Recently, during Q&A session on Instagram, a follower asked her about “favorite actor”.
She replied, “JD (Johnny Depp). He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring.”