Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso’s Greek getaway has been cut short after a bomb threat forced them to evacuate!
According to People magazine, Matt and his wife were evacuated from a beach in Mykonos, Greece after the Mykonos Police received an email on Saturday night claiming that explosive devices were placed at four different locations on the island.
Matt and Luciana were spotted evacuating from a club called Santana at the Paraga Beach, where two threats were allegedly located, by a TikTok user, Elena Casablanca Nyamwaya Odul; she shared footage of the two leaving the club and giving her a wave.
As per reports, Mykonos Police ordered all threatened locations to turn off their music and evacuate the premises immediately, with some 4,000 tourists being in the area at the time.
After the safe evacuation of tourists, Greek authorities confirmed that the bomb threat had been a hoax, as per local KNews.
Matt and Luciana had earlier been spotted in Greece enjoying some family time; they were seen enjoying the seaside on Wednesday, July 10, and also seen out on a stroll.
The couple have been married for 19 years and share three daughters, Isabella, Gia, and Stella.