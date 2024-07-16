Shannen Doherty filed divorce from ex Kurt Iswarienko a day before death?

Shannen Doherty was going to finalise divorce from ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko a day before her death.
The Charmed star died due to breast cancer on July 13.
She reportedly signed a filing to waive spousal support on July 12, a day before her tragic death.
Shannen also agreed to a “default or uncontested dissolution” of the marriage.
The paperwork obtained by People read, “The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court.”
Her ex-husband signed the documents on Saturday.
As reported by The Sun, the late star wrote in the document, “I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.”
The court document further read, “I ask the court to terminate forever spousal or partner support for Petitioner and Respondent.”
Shannen and Kurt exchanged the wedding vows in 2011 but the actress filed for divorce in April of 2023.
Kurt was her third husband, she previously got married to Ashley Hamilton and Rick Salomon.