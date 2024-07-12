James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win

James Anderson ended his illustrious international career with England's crushing win over West Indies in the first Test at Lord’s.
Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, took one of the four wickets on the third morning as the hosts completed a win by an innings and 114 runs.
The match was already tilted in England's favor after West Indies were reduced to 79-6 on the second evening, still 171 runs behind.
Anderson bowled the first full over of the day and struck in his second, having Joshua da Silva caught behind.
Gus Atkinson then took two more wickets, becoming the first England bowler to take a 10-wicket haul on Test debut since 1976.
The win ends a run of four successive Test defeats for England, giving them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
On an emotional day at Lord’s, 41-year-old Anderson received a guard of honour from both teams and a standing ovation from the crowd.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Anderson expressed his pride and emotions: "It’s been quite an amazing week. I’ve been overwhelmed with the reaction from the crowd and everyone around the ground."
Anderson went on to share, "Playing for 20-odd years is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler. I’m just happy that I’ve made it this far and stayed injury-free."
He joked about the physical toll of his career, saying: "I won’t miss feeling like this [after a game] – I feel about 55 [years old]. I won’t miss the aches and pains."
Anderson will now join the England coaching team as a bowling mentor for the second Test at Trent Bridge.