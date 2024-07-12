Kim Kardashian, Khloe surprise Indians with THIS ride amid Anant-Radhika wedding

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have taken India by storm after arriving in Mumbai to attend the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
The sisters were spotted enjoying an auto rickshaw ride, a classic Indian mode of transportation, in a video shared by Khloe on Instagram.
The clip shows the siblings, donning Western outfits and sporting traditional Indian tikka on their foreheads, laughing and chatting as they take in the sights and sounds of the city. Kim even strikes her signature pout for the camera, leaving fans delighted.
Sources close to the family reveal that the Kardashians will be documenting their Indian adventure, including the Ambani wedding, for their Hulu reality show, "The Kardashians". Their glam team, including hairstylist Chris Appleton, has also joined them on the trip.
The Ambani wedding, spanning three days, promises to be a star-studded affair, with international celebrities like John Cena, Mike Tyson, and Jean-Claude Van Damme in attendance, alongside prominent political figures like Jay Shetty, Boris Johnson, and Tony Blair.
The Kardashian sisters' surprise auto rickshaw ride has won over Indian hearts, showcasing their enthusiasm for experiencing the local culture.