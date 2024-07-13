Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks surprise fans with 'Landslide' duet

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks have delivered an electrifying performance of Stop Dragging My Heart Around and Landslide at the BST Hyde Park show on Friday.
The former One Direction member joined his old friend for a concert in London.
As reported by Variety and Deadline, the Fleetwood Mac singer told her fans that she has asked Harry to join her for a duet on what would have been her late bandmate Christine McVie’s 81st birthday.
“At the end of the show, since the end of last year and since Christine passed away, I would say something about her, and I asked Harry to do this with me and it’s a lot to ask someone to sing a heavy song about a best friend that died so suddenly and so sadly,” she revealed.
Nick paid tribute, “What I want to say to you is that Christine was Harry’s girl, she was my girl, she was your girl, and she loved all of you, and today would’ve been her birthday.”
Christine passed away due to a stoke on Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 79.