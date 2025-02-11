King Charles shares video message after Palace’s statement for Princess Kate

King Charles has released a delightful video message after Kensington Palace issued urgent message for Princess Kate.
On Tuesday, the British monarch shared a video and penned a heartfelt note for National Apprenticeship Week.
Charles wrote, “This National Apprenticeship Week, meet some of the apprentices working on the Buckingham Palace Reservicing Programme helping to safeguard heritage related skills and to protect the Palace for future generations.”
His majesty concluded the note with, “Follow the link in bio to watch the full video on our YouTube channel.”
The monarch’s message came after Kensington Palace issued urgent message for Kate Middleton.
A spokesperson of the Royal Family addressed the public scrutiny over Princess Kate’s “clothing” choices.
The statement began with, “Over the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story regarding The Princess of Wales's clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits.”
The Palace have been releasing major details about Kate's outfits for many years.
However, this practice has been limited to special events and not for day-to-day appearances as they wanted the focus to be on her work.