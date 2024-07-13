Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become 'noise in background' for Prince William

  July 13, 2024
Prince William has stopped paying attention to his little brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a former Royal staff member.

The Prince of Wales, who recently participated in a Polo game charity event, is reportedly done with the Suits star’s 'cheap' tactics.

William seemed to be occupied with his royal duties as his father King Charles and wife Kate Middleton are battling cancer.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell told Closer Magazine, “William won’t take any more cheap shots from across the Atlantic. He doesn’t care anymore.”

William “doesn’t listen to the noise in the background - and that’s what Harry and Meghan have become.”

For the sake of the UK, he tried to ignore Harry.

This comes after Prince Harry got candid about his marriage with Meghan Markle.

He said on Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, "I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there could be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to someone you are destined to be with.

Harry explained, “The difference between making a decision with your head or your heart.”

Royal News

Princess Kate prepares to issue crucial health statement ahead of Wimbledon
Meghan Markle's £415 Staud dress at ESPY sparks frenzy
Princess Anne breaks silence after her tragic horse incident
Prince Harry's alleged move sparks royal rift with Prince William, Princess Kate
Prince Harry's surprise gift draws haters 'into the saga'
Princess Anne returns to Royal Duties for the first time since hospitalization
King Charles sends encouraging message to cancer patient
Princess Kate's absence from major sport event confirmed by Kensington Palace: Details
Travis Kelce brushes off Harry, Megan at ESPY Awards after meeting Prince William
Meghan Markle shows up to support Prince Harry at controversial event
Prince Harry breaks silence for first time on backlash at ESPY Awards
Prince Harry remembers Princess Diana at controversial event