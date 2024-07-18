Royal

Pippa Middleton’s Berkshire mansion larger than 75 football fields

Pippa Middleton living the dream in her expansive pad

  July 18, 2024


Pippa Middleton’s estate in Berkshire is reportedly bigger than 75 football pitches combined together into one!

According to Hello Magazine, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Adelaide Cottage had caught attention last week when the royal couple shared of photo of its living room.

The couple had uploaded a photograph of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joining their heads together to watch the Euro grand finale at home.

This opened up some talk on comparison between the Princess of Wales and her sister’s property.

Married to a hedge fund manager named James Matthews, Pippa Middleton has a living pad that isn’t very far from Kate Middleton’s regal cottage.

That house in question is a 32-room Georgian styled property that stretches over 150-acres in Berkshire.

It was reportedly bought in 2022 for £15 million, and as per information obtained by MailOnline, later had its acquirers dug up a walled garden for installing an 82 feet long swimming pool!

Concerns were however raised regarding the mansion of Kate Middleton’s sister over its “historic fabric” as it was allegedly built over an ancient wall.

There are even worries that there were “Middle Stone Age sites” present nearby the very same land, the extensive digging on which could harm those historical artefacts.

