Princess Rajwa blows fans with another pregnancy appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Princess Rajwa of Jordan shined as brightly as ever on an outing with husband Crown Prince Hussein to the Digitales today, on July 18.

The said company creates awareness on social issues through its reports, and the royal duo was there to do this very same thing!

For the supportive occasion, pregnant Princess Rajwa decked out in a Drina silk and lilnen gown designed by Max Mara that had a calming deep caramel hue.

According to Hello Magazine, it featured an open neckline, keeping her signature clothing style in check.

Of course, the waist side was elasticated to beautifully adjust for the blossoming baby bump.


This outfit was elevated further by Crown Prince Hussein’s wife adding on designer accessories.

She carried the popular and timeless Peekabo ISeeU Petite Pink Padded Leather Bag crafted by Fendi.

Princess Rajwa sealed the look with Miu Miu’s Satin Baller Flats in pink paired up with a matching bangle hanging onto her wrist.

Her hair were let loose for the event, swiping over one shoulder and, in turn, bringing the makeup on face to light easily.

Royal News

Pippa Middleton’s Berkshire mansion larger than 75 football fields
King Charles’ invaluable present to Prince George on birthday
King Charles envied Princess Diana’s popularity, supports Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message
King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry
Meghan Markle faces popularity gap with Princess Kate in US
'Royal Family Member' under scrutiny by Trump assassinator prior to attack
Meghan Markle details complicated relationship with father in cryptic post
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate pal Tyler Perry’s achievement
King Charles ‘not interested’ in damaging Meghan Markle’s brand
Queen Camilla praised as ‘cool cucumber’ during intense showdowns
Queen Camilla brims with diamonds on 77th birthday