Princess Rajwa blows fans with another pregnancy appearance

Princess Rajwa of Jordan shined as brightly as ever on an outing with husband Crown Prince Hussein to the Digitales today, on July 18.
The said company creates awareness on social issues through its reports, and the royal duo was there to do this very same thing!
For the supportive occasion, pregnant Princess Rajwa decked out in a Drina silk and lilnen gown designed by Max Mara that had a calming deep caramel hue.
According to Hello Magazine, it featured an open neckline, keeping her signature clothing style in check.
Of course, the waist side was elasticated to beautifully adjust for the blossoming baby bump.
This outfit was elevated further by Crown Prince Hussein’s wife adding on designer accessories.
She carried the popular and timeless Peekabo ISeeU Petite Pink Padded Leather Bag crafted by Fendi.
Princess Rajwa sealed the look with Miu Miu’s Satin Baller Flats in pink paired up with a matching bangle hanging onto her wrist.
Her hair were let loose for the event, swiping over one shoulder and, in turn, bringing the makeup on face to light easily.