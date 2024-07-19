Royal

Prince William, Kate to break MAJOR royal tradition to protect heir George

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
Prince William and Kate Middleton may be planning to break with a major royal tradition in an effort to safeguard their eldest, and William’s heir to the British throne, Prince George.

As per royal expert Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, the new-age royals may take a different path when it comes to overseeing ‘how their children’s personalities develop’.

This could mean that William and Kate may break away from a tradition not only followed by them, but also by George’s grandad King Charles, and his great grandad, Prince Philip.

Talking to Spanish outlet Quien, Seward suggested that Kate and William may avoid sending Prince George to boarding school.

“We are used to seeing members of royalty breaking tradition these days, so it won't come as much of a shock if they do things their way,” Seward said.

She added, “I think William and Kate's opinion will be if the children are happy in their school, why change things. They are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully.”

The expert further said, “I think they'll wait to see how the children's personalities develop and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home.”

For those unversed, Prince George, as well his two younger siblings, Charlotte and Louis, are currently enrolled at Berkshire’s Lambrook School, a Prep School with over 600 pupils.

It is also pertinent to mention that Prince George visited Eton College in June 2023, the school his dad William and uncle Prince Harry attended; he reported sat for the first round of entrance exams. 

Royal News

