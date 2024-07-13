Trending

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman change 'Deadpool & Wolverine' title to 'Absolutely Wolvie'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have jokingly announced a new 'snappier' title for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

  by Web Desk
  July 13, 2024


Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have jokingly announced a new title for their highly anticipated film, ditching Deadpool & Wolverine for the more unconventional Absolutely Wolvie.

The news broke when Reynolds took to his Instagram account to share a hilarious exchange between himself, Jackman, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

Alongside a video, the IF actor penned, “Yesterday Hugh and I had one of our many difficult morning conversations while I supervised his makeup application. He expressed interest in changing the title of our film from “Deadpool & Wolverine” to something “snappier.”

“I asked what this new title might be. He didn’t answer. Instead, he slowly slid a piece of folded toilet paper across the floor with his bare foot. I carefully unfolded the toilet paper and read two simple words: “ABSOLUTELY WOLVIE”, Reynolds added.

According Reynolds, he instantly got in touch with Marvel Studios' Anaheim office, where he had a brief exchange with Mr. Kevin Feige, a high-ranking executive.

Reynolds presented the new title, but Feige was less than enthused about the proposal, reportedly telling Reynolds that a title change at this stage would be "impossible" and would require a "melon-baller lobotomy".

However, Reynolds claims he heard only encouragement and support from Feige and Marvel.

“So here we are @slevydirect and I will not let @thehughjackman fuck this up for himself. We gotcha boo,” he added in the caption.

Reynolds concluded with, “#AbsolutelyWolvie in theaters everywhere, July 26th.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, and the hilarious title change has only added to the excitement.

