Durefishan Saleem admires the breathtaking beauty of Skardu

• by Web Desk
• July 13, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
Durefishan Saleem was spotted having a whale of a time as she embarks on a Pakistan tour!

Turning to her Instagram page on Friday, the Jurm actress uploaded a reel featuring moments from her trip to Skardu.

In the footage, Durefishan appeared in full adventure mode as she hikes and treks in style living every moment to the fullest.

She also showcased her fearless side on social media standing on a high mountainous slope ready to kick off the day with some fun and excitement.

For the day, the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi star sported adventure attire which consisted of a white track suit, a cap and a pair of sneakers.

Saleem had her hair neatly tied in a ponytail with her signature sunglasses doing all the talking.

“ Life lately,” the superstar penned a caption to describe her holiday.


As soon as she updated her travel diaries with a Pakistan tour, her ardent fans were quick enough to comment.

One fan in awe wrote, “ My sunshine duray and this Pakistan place love this soo much.”

Another added, “ Oh my goodness durre how beautiful your adventure is.. where are you.”

“ This called peace,” the third wrote.

“ Finally you posted, “ the fourth commented.

The Ishq Murshid star lately lit London streets with her presence and binged over the city’s yummy gelato ice-cream.

After enjoying in London, Durefishan Saleem, who is seemingly in no mood to go back home, jetted off to Skardu for a peaceful time. 

