Top 6 looks from women of Ambani clan: Here's how mane became the main highlight

The Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding has grabbed eyeballs on social media ranging from their cruise pre-wedding bash to a glitzy, Sangeet, Haldi and wedding affair which will be followed by a reception on July 14.
Millions of pictures, reels and unseen moments have got the internet crazy with fashion lovers eyeing every look donned by the Ambani women.
Glittering diamond clips, jeweled tassels, and funky braids have conquered hearts of all ladies out there.
Here are the top 10 looks:
Isha Ambani’s gorgeous Parandi leaves tongues wagging:
Isha Ambani, had her glam on point as she embraced the South Indian style hairdo. Dressed in a Anuradha Vakil Lehenga, the gorgeous diva styled her braid with a stack of mogra gajras and a long tassel that extended till the end of her braid. Netizes fell in love with her look.
Braid it like Shloka:
Shloka Mehta also chose a braid, a look similar to what Sonam Kapoor did with her hair on the mehendi.
Radhika Merchant, gorgeous bride of the year:
The fairytale princess got married in the most royal manner ever. Her extravagant outfit and hair accessory from Manish Malhotra are pure goals.
Shloka Mehta aced it with ribbons:
If you think ribbons are juts for cute school girls you might be wrong as Shloka Mehta rocked the latest trend with more flair and confidence styled by Priyanka Borkar.
Radhika Merhchant's Portofina diaries:
During her Italy cruise bash, Radhika Merchant also bought the ribbon trend alive in a vibrant red 1959 Dior by Yves Saint Laurent dress.
Oooh! Nita Ambani’s blow-out curls:
Nita Ambani was a sight to behold in a Manish Malhotra Salwar Kameez with an elaborate embroidery and a chatai design, inspired by the looks of Hyderbadi royalty.
Her blow-out curls stood out with the designer fit.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have exchanged vows which saw a constellation of Bollywood and international celebrities in attendance.