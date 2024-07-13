Radhika Merchant exudes royalty in FIRST pictures from her 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony

The Ambani family is now celebrating the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony after a glitzy wedding affair on July 12!
Congratulations are in order as Radhika Merchant weds the Indian billionaire heir Anant Ambani on Friday.
A picture of the new bride has gone viral for all the right reasons which featured the new bride dressed to the nines in a multicolored lehenga.
Her long hair were beautifully styled with her nude makeup look and the bridal glow standing out.
Radhika beamed in delight for her Ashirwad ceremony post tying the knot with the love of her life.
The nuptials kicked off with a grand baraat which saw a slew of best singers setting the stage on fire while the Ambani family- Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani — shook a leg to some of the smash hits.
The baraat was attended by biggest of stars which include the likes of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and the Rajinikanth.
Hollywood celebrities such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian headed for the wedding wearing Indian attires.
In videos and pictures that did rounds Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Salman Khan and many other stars were seated in the audience, showering blessings as the lovebirds exchanged vows.
The festivity commenced with Radhika making an eye-popping entry on a swan.
For the unversed, The Indian classical dancer is part of a pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare’s board of directors along with her parents.
Her father, who is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, is one of the richest billionaires of the country.