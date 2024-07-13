Prince William, Kate Middleton welcome Princess Anne back to royal duties

Prince William and Kate Middleton have rolled out the red carpets for Princess Anne’s big comeback to royal duties.
On Saturday, July 13, the couple reacted to a Royal Family announcement of her return by crossing eager fingers for seeing each other in a short time.
Resharing the post on their official Instagram profile, they wrote, “Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon!”
With this, Prince William and Kate Middleton signed off the messaged with their respective initials to indicate that this wish has been put forward by the two of them together.
Buckingham Palace confirmed that Princess Anne has taken over her tasks from July 12 onward when she visited a National Championship event, as per Hello.
It was hosted at the Hartpury University and Hartpury College by Riding for the Disabled Association (RDAUK).
King Charles’ younger sister was invited for handing out awards to the disabled winners of this competition while having a meet and greet with all players.
This happened to be Princess Anne’s first public outing ever since she was hospitalized last month and then discharged following a five-day stay under observation.