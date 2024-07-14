Prince William supported by Peter Philips’ girlfriend dressing up for him

Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, made an absolutely loved-up pair with new girlfriend Harriet Sperling at a family polo day today, on July 12.
The royal’s partner had checked into the event to cheer on Prince William, who was busy taking part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup hosted at the Windsor Great Park.
According to Hello Magazine, she looked like a breeze of fresh air by dressing in a Flora Linear Blue Flower Dress designed by Beulah London.
The fashion house happens to be one of Duchess Sophie’s favorite clothing brands, indicating that Harriet Sperling is mixing well within the family.
And that’s exactly why she showed up to watch Prince William swing his club around on field.
This chic fit of hers supported by puffed sleeves and a V-neck was teamed up with espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers that featured velvet lace-up straps tied around her ankle.
Along with these two luxury statements, she hung an Anya Hindmarch crossbody bag around her shoulder, sealing off the look with dark sunglasses.
Harriet Sperling was besotted with Prince Phillips all the while as they both chirped around for Prince William like love birds.