Alec Baldwin expresses gratitude to fans after 'Rust' case verdict 

Alec Baldwin expressed heartfelt gratitude to his supporters, acknowledging their unwavering backing amid the ongoing legal battles he faces in connection with the tragic shooting on the set of Rust.
After the judgment passed on Friday, the Beetlejuice star was free from the fear of prison in the accidental death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday to share his emotions over the decision, he noted, “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now.”
Baldwin added, “To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”
To note, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice, ensuring that it could not be refiled after a dramatic hearing over the prosecution's inability to turn over evidence to the defence.
However, attorney Gloria Allred pledged to continue pursuing Baldwin in civil court in New Mexico, claiming the judge's ruling "is in no way, shape, or form an exoneration of him."
Alec Baldwin was accused in January of man slaughtering when he was practising a scene at the set and the revolver he was holding went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.