Entertainment

Alec Baldwin expresses gratitude to fans after 'Rust' case verdict

Alec Baldwin was accused in January of man-slaughtering

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Alec Baldwin expresses gratitude to fans after Rust case verdict
Alec Baldwin expresses gratitude to fans after 'Rust' case verdict 

Alec Baldwin expressed heartfelt gratitude to his supporters, acknowledging their unwavering backing amid the ongoing legal battles he faces in connection with the tragic shooting on the set of Rust.

After the judgment passed on Friday, the Beetlejuice star was free from the fear of prison in the accidental death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday to share his emotions over the decision, he noted, “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now.”

Baldwin added, “To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

To note, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice, ensuring that it could not be refiled after a dramatic hearing over the prosecution's inability to turn over evidence to the defence.

However, attorney Gloria Allred pledged to continue pursuing Baldwin in civil court in New Mexico, claiming the judge's ruling "is in no way, shape, or form an exoneration of him."

Alec Baldwin was accused in January of man slaughtering when he was practising a scene at the set and the revolver he was holding went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s beloved ‘royal’ band

Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s beloved ‘royal’ band
Anant Ambani, Radikha Merchant's fairytale wedding entry goes viral

Anant Ambani, Radikha Merchant's fairytale wedding entry goes viral

Anant Ambani presents branded watches to select guests worth BUMPER price

Anant Ambani presents branded watches to select guests worth BUMPER price

Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's

Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's

Entertainment News

Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Anant Ambani, Radikha Merchant's fairytale wedding entry goes viral
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Anant Ambani presents branded watches to select guests worth BUMPER price
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Richard Simmons' brother pays touching tribute to late fitness guru
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
'Longlegs' director spills beans on Nicolas Cage's transformation into serial killer
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Blake Lively's sends 'girl code' message to Ryan Reynolds during 'Deadpool’ press tour
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Taylor Swift swallows bug AGAIN at Eras tour
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Kim Kardashian, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strike a selfie together at Ambani wedding
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Donna Kelce to make acting debut in Hallmark's 'Holiday Touchdown A Chiefs Love Story'
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proves she is a mother first at Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' night
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Roger Federer says THIS about his uncanny resemblance to Arbaaz Khan
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Sajal Aly joins forces with Humayun Saeed in 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon'