Donna Kelce to make acting debut in Hallmark's 'Holiday Touchdown A Chiefs Love Story'

Donna Kelce, mother of NFL star Travis Kelce, is set to make her acting debut in Hallmark's upcoming Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.
Donna shared the news in a sweet Instagram video on Saturday, alongside co-stars Hunter King and Tyler Hynes, who are set to play lead roles in the film.
King and Hynes introduced themselves in the short video before stepping aside to reveal Donna standing behind them.
With a big smile, she said, "Hi, I'm Donna Kelce and I'm in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story." King and Hynes cheered and clapped, celebrating Donna's surprise reveal.
King jumps in to say, "On this Countdown To Christmas," as Hynes concludes, "Only on Hallmark Channel."
Per the official announcement, Donna will play the role of Norma, the manager of a Kansas City BBQ restaurant, in the film.
"Look who’s joining @hunterking and @tyler_hynes in #HolidayTouchdown: A @Chiefs Love Story. Please welcome America’s football mom @donnakelce to the cast. Don’t miss the world premiere later this year during #CountdownToChristmas.” the network penned alongside the video.
Donna Kelce's acting debut comes on the heels of her son Travis's highly publicized romance with Taylor Swift, which has made her known as America's football mom.
Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story is set to premiere later this year during Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas.