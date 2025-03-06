Shakira reveals emotional story behind her iconic dress

Shakira has opened up about the thoughtful process of crafting her iconic concert dress.
The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker shared that her dress to perform hit single Acróstico during Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour was designed by Gaurav Gupta.
She took to Instagram and posted pictures of herself standing beside the dazzling dress.
Shakira captioned the post, “The piece I’m wearing for Acróstico on my tour was designed by @gauravguptaofficial The metallic wolf plate symbolizes the wolf as a protector.”
The wave pattern on Beyoncé's chic attire symbolizes the Atlantic Ocean, which separates the two continents where she and her kids were born.
“The fabric of the skirt features an intricate wave design, symbolizing the Atlantic Ocean that separates the two continents where my children and I were born—Europe and South America. To complete the look, I’m wearing a ring from @tiffanyandco , representing love without end,” Shakira concluded the post.
Her thoughtful details gorgeous dress comes after she was forced to postponed third concert last week.
Shakira postponed her concert in Santiago Chile due to “safety concerns” on March 3.