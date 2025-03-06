Entertainment

Shakira reveals emotional story behind her iconic dress

The 'Whenever, Wherever' hitmaker was forced to postpone her third tour stop over safety concerns last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Shakira reveals emotional story behind her iconic dress
Shakira reveals emotional story behind her iconic dress

Shakira has opened up about the thoughtful process of crafting her iconic concert dress.

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker shared that her dress to perform hit single Acróstico during Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour was designed by Gaurav Gupta.

She took to Instagram and posted pictures of herself standing beside the dazzling dress.

Shakira captioned the post, “The piece I’m wearing for Acróstico on my tour was designed by @gauravguptaofficial The metallic wolf plate symbolizes the wolf as a protector.”

The wave pattern on Beyoncé's chic attire symbolizes the Atlantic Ocean, which separates the two continents where she and her kids were born.


“The fabric of the skirt features an intricate wave design, symbolizing the Atlantic Ocean that separates the two continents where my children and I were born—Europe and South America. To complete the look, I’m wearing a ring from @tiffanyandco , representing love without end,” Shakira concluded the post.

Related: Shakira announces big campaign to celebrate International Women’s month

Her thoughtful details gorgeous dress comes after she was forced to postponed third concert last week.

Shakira postponed her concert in Santiago Chile due to “safety concerns” on March 3.

Meghan Markle felt 'uncomfortable' by Drew Barrymore’s ‘clingy’ acts: Expert
Meghan Markle felt 'uncomfortable' by Drew Barrymore’s ‘clingy’ acts: Expert
Shakira reveals emotional story behind her iconic dress
Shakira reveals emotional story behind her iconic dress
Tiny island makes shocking move to fight climate crisis
Tiny island makes shocking move to fight climate crisis
Fred Stolle, Australian tennis icon and beloved commentator, dies at 86
Fred Stolle, Australian tennis icon and beloved commentator, dies at 86
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ticket scammers arrested in $600K fraud case
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ticket scammers arrested in $600K fraud case
'Signal 2': Celebrated K-drama set to return after decade with original cast
'Signal 2': Celebrated K-drama set to return after decade with original cast
Meghan Markle spills on Prince Harry's romantic hotel room surprise
Meghan Markle spills on Prince Harry's romantic hotel room surprise
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show
Katy Perry turns to Taylor Swift for ‘advice’ amid abysmal tour ticket sales
Katy Perry turns to Taylor Swift for ‘advice’ amid abysmal tour ticket sales
Dua Lipa shares adorable family photos on father's 56th birthday: ‘Twin’
Dua Lipa shares adorable family photos on father's 56th birthday: ‘Twin’
Lady Gaga reveals surprising link between fiancé's proposal and new song
Lady Gaga reveals surprising link between fiancé's proposal and new song
Kate Hudson reveals marriage plans with fiancé Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson reveals marriage plans with fiancé Danny Fujikawa
Jennifer Garner opens up about possibility of rekindling with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner opens up about possibility of rekindling with Ben Affleck
Gene Hackman's dog wrongly identified by authorities amid investigation
Gene Hackman's dog wrongly identified by authorities amid investigation
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down in tears: ‘hard to accept'
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down in tears: ‘hard to accept'
Justin Bieber makes his 'priorities' clear after celebrating 31st birthday
Justin Bieber makes his 'priorities' clear after celebrating 31st birthday