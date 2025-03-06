Entertainment

Dua Lipa shares adorable family photos on father's 56th birthday: 'Twin'

Dua Lipa shared sweet family photos, including fun selfies with her father, who also serves as her manager

Dua Lipa’s father has turned 56 and to mark the joyous day, she has dropped some rare and adorable family photos.

The Levitating singer took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a touching tribute to her father, Dukagjin Lipa, on his milestone birthday.

“Happy Birthday Twinnnn @dukagjinlipa !! I love you so much,” she wrote in the caption.

Alongside the cute note, Dua shared a series of sweet family photos, including fun selfies with her father, who also serves as her manager.

She kicked off her carousel with number of fun selfies including one wearing matching pink wigs while the other photos showed the father-daughter duo posing together at different events.

The last snap featured heartwarming family photo, in which Dua and Dukagjin were joined by her stunning mum Anesa Lipa, and her siblings Gjin and Rina.


Fans quickly flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Dukagjin.

“Happy birthday to your father,” one wrote.

While another penned, “Hottest dad in the industry.

“That’s why you are gorgeous!,” the third added.

Dua Lipa’s birthday tribute for father comes after she and her fiancé Callum Turner were spotted enjoying a romantic evening together at Chiltern Firehouse last month.

