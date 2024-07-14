Trending

Anant-Radhika wedding: World-reputed chefs bring unique tastes to the wedding table

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding had a vast menu

  by Web Desk
  July 14, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants wedding had a vast menu
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding had a vast menu 

Virgilio Martinez, a renowned chef from Peru and Avinash Martins' from Goa went out of their way to concoct delicacies and flavors in an extravagant menu as never before at the Anant-Radhika wedding. 

As the Ambani wedding functions come to an end the opulence and culinary expertise shall not be forgotten soon. 

An event well-attended by global personalities featured a variety of exclusive dishes brought to the table by world-renowned chefs, who were flown in Mumbai by the Ambani's. 

Gujrati vegetarian specialties included vegetable pulao, gatte ki sabji, paneer sabji, raita and thokla. 

The Peruvian chef further explored glocalization with his particular style brand combining flavours, spices, textures and hues to produce mouth-watering combos like  zucchini and asparagus tiradito, purple amaranth, avocado emulsion and Peruvian corn, cantaloupe ceviche with burrata, cashew roll with mountain chimichurri, fresh cheese, dates and lentil triangles and pistachio tiger’s milk. 

Another set of dishes consisted of Extreme altitude seeds with smoked tomato, Amazonian cassava textures in coconut milk, burnt cauliflower with strawberry, Aji Limo, and saffron.

Super chef Martins' Cavatina competed by serving tender coconut carpaccio, asparagus and pine nut coldin, wok-tossed edamame and brussel sprouts kismur, pao de queso, dirty grilled sweet potato and corn gallette along with grilled oyster mushroom Xacuti. 

The menu was vast and served 9,000 persons twice daily as old Indian customs prevail at this typical Gujarati wedding that saw the who's and who of the Bollywood and international stars in attendance. 

For the unversed, the Peruvian chef hailed from none other than Lima's Central, the world's best restaurant of 2023. 

Kanikka Malhotra helped to create a healthier menu as he is a consultant nutritionist and certified in diabetic diets due to which he did away with heavy cream in the sauces. 

“Virgilio Martínez’s appointment for an all-vegetarian cuisine at a Gujarati wedding showcases a fascinating blend of culinary traditions. Chef Martínez, known for his inventive use of rare Peruvian products and affinity to the Andean ecology, demonstrates his versatility and culinary talent with this vegetarian feast," Malhotra stated. 

