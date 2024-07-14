‘Barbie,’ Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet win big at Nickelodeon kids' Choice Awards 2024

The Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles was abuzz with excitement on Saturday, July 13, as the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 took center stage.
Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, the event celebrated show’s 25th anniversary in style.
The star-studded evening saw appearances by Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Serena Williams, Heidi Klum, Jelly Roll, Shameik Moore, and many more.
Taylor Swift had six nominations and took home three coveted trophies. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also scored a win for favorite male sports star.
Barbie was named favorite movie, with Margot Robbie earning favorite movie actress. Timothée Chalamet won favorite movie actor for his role in Wonka, and Young Sheldon was crowned favorite family TV show.
Olivia Rodrigo bagged favorite female TV star (kids) for her role as Nini in HSM, while Iain Armitage won for favorite male TV star (family) for his role as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon.
Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons was named favorite music group, and Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? won favorite song.
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua took home favorite musical collaboration for Barbie World, and Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso was named favorite viral song.
Olivia Rodrigo's album GUTS won favorite album, and Post Malone was named favorite male artist.
The Kids Choice Awards 2024 aired live on July 13 on Nickelodeon.