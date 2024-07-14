Kate Middleton applauded with standing ovation at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton got the red carpets of quite some sentimentality rolled out for her at Wimbledon today as the crowd stood up for a standing ovation on her sight.
As the Princess of Wales emerged for attending Men’s Single finale clapping down today in London, the crowd erupted into hoots and smiles.
While she’s there to present winners with their trophies as well as support tennis players through a meet and greet, the audiences perhaps thought of handing encouragement back to her.
This happens to be Kate Middleton’s second ever public appearance since the news of her cancer diagnosis was announced earlier in 2024.
She checked into the tournament with daughter Princess Charlotte and younger sister Pippa Middleton, who is said to be vouching out for the Princess of Wales during these tough times.
But despite undergoing chemo therapies, Prince William’s wife has been observed putting up great spirits, chatting and smiling with huge stars from the sports realm.
After a dazzling entry, Kate Middleton was escorted over the bridge, and then into the Centre Court’s seating area.
Numerous people arriving at the stands pressed their heads together just to get one glimpse.
Spectator Jasmine Berry told Mirror, “It was amazing and she looked fabulous. It was lovely to see Princess Charlotte too – they were matching in colour, it was so cute!”