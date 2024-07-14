Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery

Kate Middleton has finally made a rare public appearance at the Wimbledon Finals accompanied by Princess Charlotte amid her ongoing cancer recovery.
Kensington Palace offered a rare glimpse of the Princess of Wales during her arrival at the men's singles final on July 14 with two surprise guests: her daughter, Princess Charlotte, 9, and sister, Pippa Middleton, 40.
The palace post, “Great to be back at @Wimbledon!, There’s nothing quite like The Championships.”
In shared pictures, Kate looked vibrant and elegant as she donned a purple dress from Safiyaa her colour linked with nobility and luxury.
Kate also received a standing ovation from the crowd as she entered the Royal Box, which is positioned above Centre Court. She smiled and waved, evidently affected as she took her seat next to Charlotte and Pippa Middelton.
The mother of three appearance at Wimbeldon has briing a wave of happiness among the royal fans.
One fan wrote, “So wonderful to see you looking healthy and beautiful. Welcome back, Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte!”
Another noted, “Hullloooo!!!!! So nice to see you again.”
Princess Kate outing marked the second visit after she was diagnosed with cancer.